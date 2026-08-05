Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement

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Peter Jackson is to step down as chief executive of Flutter Entertainment at the end of next month in the latest upheaval at the gambling industry giant.

He is set to be succeeded by Dan Taylor, currently chief executive of Flutter's international division, on October 1.

The news came as the owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of the year on Wednesday.

The leadership at Flutter has been under pressure in recent months, with its share price falling by two-thirds over the last year. Amy Howe, chief executive of Flutter's American arm FanDuel, left the company in May.

Jackson said: "It has been such a privilege to lead Flutter's transformation, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over nearly nine years.

"Flutter is a fantastic business, with a portfolio of world-class brands, talented colleagues and genuine competitive advantages.

Peter Jackson is set to leave Flutter Entertainment at the end of September

"Having worked closely with Dan for many years, I have seen first-hand his ability to grow businesses, build strong teams and deliver exceptional results. I leave with great confidence in Dan, the leadership team and the company's future."

Jackson first joined what was to become Flutter when he became a non-executive director of Betfair in 2013 and then Paddy Power Betfair following their merger.

He took over as chief executive of Paddy Power Betfair in January 2018 and oversaw the company's development into one of the gambling world's largest companies, including the merger with Sky Bet owner Stars Group.

Flutter said Jackson would remain with the company as an adviser through the end of the year "to support a smooth transition".

Peter Jackson: "Flutter is a fantastic business, with a portfolio of world-class brands"

The company's chair John Bryant thanked Jackson "for his significant contribution to the business".

He added: "Peter leaves Flutter with gold medal positions around the world and exceptionally well positioned for the future."

Bryant also welcomed Taylor to his new role. He added: "Dan’s breadth of experience and responsibilities across the group, combined with his deep understanding of the industry, give us every confidence that he is the right person to lead Flutter into its next phase of growth."

Taylor first joined what was then Paddy Power Betfair in 2015 as managing director for its retail division.

In May he was appointed as Flutter president, alongside his previous remit as chief executive officer of Flutter International.

He said: "Our priority will be to keep delivering for our colleagues, customers and shareholders, while building on the momentum we've created across the business. The opportunities ahead are significant – both those we see in the market today and those we will create ourselves in the future. I look forward to leading the business as we continue to innovate, grow and build on the strengths that make Flutter unique."

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