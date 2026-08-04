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Racing Industry
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Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body

A red weather warning for extreme heat remains in place in Britain
British racing has been digesting the news that the Jockey Club is set to leave the Racecourse AssociationCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Wetherby chief executive Jonjo Sanderson said he could not remember an occasion when the Racecourse Association (RCA) had tried to "stifle" reform, as the sport digested the Jockey Club's decision to leave the trade body.

Jockey Club chief executive Jim Mullen has said the RCA's recent governance review had failed to address its concerns that the organisation could block "the necessary changes needed in the industry". 

Sanderson, who along with Jonathan Garratt of Kelso and Ilona Barnett of Stratford, represents Britain's 19 small independent courses on the RCA board, said his group had "made a little bit of a leap of faith" in accepting the changes in its voting structure and representation on the BHA board recommended by the RCA.

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