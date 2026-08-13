Record-breaking World Cup helps Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain beat first-half expectations despite tax hit

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A record-breaking World Cup helped Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain record first-half results ahead of expectations, the company said on Thursday.

However, the near doubling of remote gaming duty in last autumn's budget did weigh on the company's performance.

Group net gaming revenue (NGR) was up five per cent on the previous year with both online and retail outperforming, Entain said. Online NGR was up seven per cent, with stronger-than-expected performances in both the UK and Ireland and Australia, which were up 13 per cent apiece.

The company's retail division in the UK and Ireland also outperformed the market, Entain said, with NGR up two per cent.

Underlying earnings of £479 million were down two per cent year-on-year, which again was ahead of expectations, but the company said its NGR outperformance was "more than offset by the impact of increased UK online gambling tax".

The company recorded a group loss after tax of £11.4m, an improvement of £74m year-on-year.

Entain said there had been strong take-up of its betbuilder product during the World Cup, while first-time deposits were double the amount recorded for the 2022 tournament.

Although it fell after the reporting period, Entain said the World Cup final was the biggest football betting event in Entain's history, while betting activity from the quarter-finals onward was almost double 2022.

Entain chief executive Stella David

Chief executive Stella David said she was pleased with Entain's start to 2026, adding: "This performance reflects our strengthening operations and focused execution which reinforces the resilience of our globally scaled business and its ability to consistently deliver high-quality growth.

"Entain is becoming a sharper, fitter, and better connected business. I am confident our disciplined focus on growth and optimisation will deliver strong future cash-generation, and that Entain remains well positioned to be a long-term industry winner."

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst for stockbrokers Goodbody, described the announcement as "another positive update from Entain".

The company's share price was only up 0.4p at 560.4p in morning trading.

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