Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

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The field for this year’s Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition has been reduced to 32.

The managers through to the latest stage had a question paper marked before a judging panel made a final decision. The 32 contenders from across Britain and Ireland will each receive a mystery shopper visit, after which 16 managers will progress to the next stage.

Those 16 will then spend a day at the races at Nottingham in October, when they will meet the judges for the first time. Eight finalists will be chosen from this day.

Each finalist, along with a key member of their shop staff, will then attend the final selection in London, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges the day before the final.

The final awards lunch takes place in November and the winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

The competition, which was first held in 1988, was won last year by Tracey Mooney, a William Hill manager from Prestwick.

Final 32 managers

Aundrea Augustine, Paddy Power, Hounslow; Scott Beattie, Ladbrokes, Bangor, County Down; Mark Boycott, Betfred, Reading; Thomas Brown, Betfred, Darlington; Nicola Connaughton, BoyleSports, Enfield, County Meath; Nathan Conroy, Paddy Power, Dublin; Mark Cookland, Ladbrokes, Bradford; Mark Dodson, Betfred, Huddersfield; Mark Drysdale, William Hill, Glasgow; Cathy Eaglen, William Hill, Stirling; Marrianne Eley, Coral, Bellshill; Mark Fanning, BoyleSports, Thurles; Robert Fullard, William Hill, Sheffield; Gemma Grundon, Coral, Carlisle; Vanessa Johnson, William Hill, Thirsk; Emilia Klimowicz, Paddy Power, Watford; Nikolas Krunic, Ladbrokes, Bournemouth; Simon Lippitt, William Hill, Leamington Spa; Hasan Mahmud, Coral, Woolwich; Eleanor Matthews, BoyleSports, Denton; Raihan Mitho, Betfred, Stratford, London; Michael Parke, Betfred, Preston; Emma Richards, William Hill, Codsall; Joe Robinson-Hale, William Hill, Liverpool; Katie Rolph, Betfred, Newmarket; Scott Samuel, Jenningsbet, Portsmouth; Alexander Thomson, Betfred, Leicester; Simone Thorley, Jenningsbet, Cwmbran; Chris Vause, Coral, Goole; John Volney, Ladbrokes, Shaftesbury; Ben Walker, Jenningsbet, London; Joanne Wilson, Paddy Power, Boston.

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