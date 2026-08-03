The Jockey Club rocks British racing by quitting Racecourse Association

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The Jockey Club has announced it is quitting the Racecourse Association (RCA) over fears the trade body will continue to "stifle" changes it believes are vital to the success of the sport.

It will join Ascot in giving up its membership of the racecourse trade body at the end of the year, raising major questions over the governance of British racing.

On Saturday the RCA revealed its two key recommendations following its review , which began in March, following a demand for change from some of Britain's most powerful racecourses.

The RCA said it would be moving from its one member, one vote structure to one based on a 25 per cent share for each of its four main constituent groups – the Jockey Club, Arena Racing Company, the Large Independent group – which currently includes Ascot, Chester, Newbury, Goodwood and York – and the small independent tracks.

It also said it would no longer be responsible for appointing two members of the BHA board, which would instead be given to representatives independent of the RCA's board and executive.

However, those changes did not do enough to meet the Jockey Club's concerns according to a statement released on Monday morning.

The Jockey Club has announced it will be leaving the RCA Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Chief executive Jim Mullen said the Jockey Club had set out that the review needed to address the organisation’s role in representing racecourses politically through its 50 per cent share in the BHA.

He added: “This review has addressed the RCA's internal arrangements, but not the constitutional arrangements through which racecourses collectively exercise their influence over the governance of British racing. The RCA’s proposals fail to address our fundamental concern that the RCA can continue to act to stifle the necessary changes needed in the industry."

The chief concerns cited by Mullen were that the RCA would vote against “substantive changes” to the fixture list and the introduction of an independent BHA board, both of which he said were essential for the long-term benefit of the sport.

He said: “Nothing proposed would displace the RCA as the political representative of British racecourses and in our view, confirmed by recent discussions, the RCA would continue to vote against necessary changes such as the introduction of an independent BHA board and substantive changes to the fixture list.

“While recent talks have focused on the valuable operational services provided by the RCA to the wider racecourse community, it is our view that without change to the political representation, the price of maintaining those operations is sadly too high when judged against the political role the organisation plays and its ability to suppress reform.”

The 15 influential tracks the Jockey Club is responsible for

Aintree

Carlisle

Cheltenham

Epsom

Exeter

Haydock

Huntingdon

Kempton

Market Rasen

Newmarket (July Course)

Newmarket (Rowley Mile)

Nottingham

Sandown

Warwick

Wincanton

With the Jockey Club joining Ascot in leaving the RCA at the end of the year – Plumpton left in 2024 – this schism is likely to increase scrutiny on the organisation’s position as a representative group for racecourses within the BHA.

Mullen said the Jockey Club planned to work with Ascot and “other likeminded industry partners to pursue a vision based on the long-term sustainability of the sport” and that it was pursuing the creation of a new organisation to achieve this aim.

He added: “We accept that other racecourses may wish to pursue different avenues to reform the RCA and we respect their choice, but we believe that at the heart of this debate is the core principle that racing must be able to tackle the challenges it faces, free from self-interest and short-term priorities and this is best achieved by an independent BHA which is able to take input from all stakeholders but ultimately empowered to make timely and effective decisions in the best interests of the sport overall.”

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. To get the latest updates download the Racing Post app and make sure notifications are turned on and follow the Racing Post on X (@RacingPost)

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