Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 DeauvilleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 DeauvilleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJonathan Harding
premium

The government may seem oblivious - but racing and betting can no longer afford to bury their heads in the sand

Jonathan Harding on why the mood music coming out of Westminster is far from encouraging

Andy Burnham's claims about betting shops do not add up
Andy Burnham: will give councils power to limit betting shop numbers

British racing has spent so much time bouncing from one existential crisis to another, often self-inflicted, that it can be challenging to know which threat most deserves our attention at any given time. 

Between recent changes to betting duties and the associated blow to racing's finances, the impending rollout of affordability checks and some good old-fashioned in-fighting between racecourses and their representative body, the Racecourse Association, it can be fairly demoralising to dwell for too long on the sport's health and long-term outlook.

However, that does not mean racing's many and various leaders, nor its followers, can afford to simply bury their heads in the sand, and they would do well to pay attention to the mood music in Westminster, which was pretty concerning this week.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJonathan Harding

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJonathan Harding
more inJonathan Harding