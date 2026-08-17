WATCH: York preview, Bow Echo retires - and is Andy Burnham anti-betting shops? | The Front Page

The Ebor festival is imminent, the best horse we've seen in years has made his final racecourse appearance, and the prime minister has declared war on your local bookmaker.

This week on The Front Page, we preview the blockbuster Juddmonte International - Ombudsman v Constitution River -and look ahead to the Yorkshire Oaks and Nunthorpe Stakes.

We ask where Bow Echo ranks after he retired undefeated and examine George Boughey's extraordinary rise to the top of British training. Plus: Andy Burnham takes aim at betting shops and we review the spending spree at the yearling sales.



Read these next:

'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement

'It's an honour to welcome this quality of horse' - York chief on the £1.5 million clash that racing fans 'cannot wait for'

'I was born in Aintree and I live in Haydock. I get racing' - Andy Burnham's claim that he understands the sport already looks dubious

Andy Burnham insists giving councils more power to block betting shops will 'crack down on businesses that aren’t good for our communities'

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