Andy Burnham's betting shop crackdown is based on a false narrative - and racing will feel the consequences

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Andy Burnham's decision to scrap the "aim to permit" rule to make it easier for local councils to block new betting shops will not have a direct impact on horseracing, as their numbers are already falling.

It may indeed be that the target of the prime minister is not betting shops at all but adult gaming centres (AGCs) and that they are being lumped together only due to lazy sloganeering, although both types of premises were mentioned in the government's announcement on Monday night.

However, this is more evidence that high street gambling is in the government's crosshairs, and that could have a devastating effect on horseracing given the sport derives a considerable percentage of its income from betting shops through levy and media rights payments.

The announcement by the government regarding saving "hollowed out" high streets said that it would give local councils powers to stop new betting shops spreading "unchecked", as the Betting & Gaming Council (BGC) dubbed its denial of the threat.

However, the Gambling Commission's own figures show that, far from spreading unchecked, betting shop numbers are collapsing.

At the end of March 2014, there were 9,111 betting shops in Britain. That figure had fallen to 5,542 by the end of March this year.

The decline will not have halted there, with a number of operators announcing further closures after last autumn's budget.

The budget may have hit online betting rather than retail, but the major firms have integrated operations and since last November the BGC estimates that more than 540 high street betting shops have closed and around 4,500 jobs have been lost.

Going back to 2019, the job losses figure rises to 15,000.

Even if Burnham was referring just to AGCs, the figures do not stack up. According to the Gambling Commission, there were 2,247 AGCs in Britain in 2012, a figure that had fallen to 1,415 last year.

Both may have moved from side streets to high streets, but there are not more of them – in fact the opposite.

However, the language used by Burnham suggests that it is open season for attacking betting shops, whether they are the government's actual target or not.

Burnham's quote which linked betting shops to the rise of "rogue operators" unsurprisingly angered representatives of a business that has been legal and regulated since 1961.

It is certainly a different attitude from the one expressed when quoted by The Guardian during the Covid-19 crisis talking about his concern for “people working in pubs, in bookies, driving taxis, people too often forgotten by those in power”.

Scrapping the aim to permit rule is potentially not the only blow the betting shop sector may have to face.

Brent Council has been highly active in campaigning against gambling premises and its leader, Muhammed Butt, last month wrote to Burnham congratulating him on becoming prime minister and for his decision to reduce business rates for pubs, social clubs and live music venues.

He said: "Brent Council recently declared a gambling harms emergency, and councillors here are clear that betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and bingo halls do not make the positive contribution to our communities that you have described today.

"As the government prepares for the October budget, we urge you to apply the same principle to gambling premises by considering higher business rates."

Betfred and other high street operators have been closing shops, not opening them Credit: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Then there are recent propositions from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) think tank, which last year proposed a report calling for reform of the aim to permit rule, although that was targeted at AGCs.

This summer, the SMF launched a new report calling for the government to double the tax rate for "category B" gaming machines found in betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to 40 per cent "to account for the harms caused by the sector and to restrain the proliferation of gambling at harmful levels".

The SMF claimed, optimistically, that its proposals could yield an extra £275 million to £458m in tax revenue, something a cash-strapped government would find attractive.

However, industry modelling claimed that an increase in the rate of machine games duty (MGD) to the level proposed by the SMF would lead to 2,912 betting shops closing and the loss of more than 21,000 jobs.

Those betting shop closures would also have a major impact on British racing's finances. That same modelling estimated that the rise in MGD proposed by the SMF would result in a reduction in the sector's contribution to racing in levy and media rights of £70m.

Gambling sector analyst Regulus Partners has previously estimated that British racing derives about 40 per cent of its income from gambling via high street bookmakers.

And when Betfred last week announced they were going to close 132 betting shops, they estimated it would cost the sport £4m a year.

As Jockey Club group chief executive Jim Mullen told Racing TV's Luck on Sunday last weekend: "Betting shops are going to close and we're going to have to restructure how we fund this sport."

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