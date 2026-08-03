- More
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
There have been a number of times when British racing has knuckled down to change the way it is run. The Jockey Club looks to have precipitated the latest effort, and what will hopefully be the last.
Ascot's seismic announcement in May that it was going to leave the Racecourse Association (RCA) was a warning that things had to change, but the Jockey Club following suit would appear to make it inevitable. The issue is really no longer about the RCA, but about the wider constitution of British racing, how decisions are made and how it is governed.
- Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
- How months of infighting has spilled out into a racecourse civil war
This latest trigger could be described as the Jockey Club divorcing itself from rival racecourse group Arena Racing Company (Arc), with the RCA being in the middle of the break-up. The BHA is going to have to play a major part in what happens next.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Industry
Last updated
- How months of infighting has spilled out into a racecourse civil war
- Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
- 'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
- Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
- Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
- How months of infighting has spilled out into a racecourse civil war
- Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
- 'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
- Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
- Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges