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Racing Industry
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Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?

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There have been a number of times when British racing has knuckled down to change the way it is run. The Jockey Club looks to have precipitated the latest effort, and what will hopefully be the last. 

Ascot's seismic announcement in May that it was going to leave the Racecourse Association (RCA) was a warning that things had to change, but the Jockey Club following suit would appear to make it inevitable. The issue is really no longer about the RCA, but about the wider constitution of British racing, how decisions are made and how it is governed.

This latest trigger could be described as the Jockey Club divorcing itself from rival racecourse group Arena Racing Company (Arc), with the RCA being in the middle of the break-up. The BHA is going to have to play a major part in what happens next. 

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