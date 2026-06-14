Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the Hanshin rain for Group 1 success

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Meisho Tabaru marked himself down as a serious contender for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when holding off favourite Croix Du Nord to record back-to-back wins in the Takarazuka Kinen , Japan's summer highlight for older horses, under the ageless Yutaka Take.

The five-year-old was reversing positions with Croix Du Nord after going down to the same rival by three-quarters of a length in the Group 1 Osaka Ha in April, with Danon Decile once again filling third place behind those two rivals.

Trained by Mamoru Ishibashi, Meisho Tabaru had been a general 50-1 price for the Arc but was cut to 25-1 by most firms, with only Unibet going 33-1 about his chances of ending Japan's long wait for success in Europe's richest race.

His owner Yoshitaka Matsumoto is the eldest son of Yoshio Matsumoto, who contributed to the development of Japanese horseracing for over 50 years until his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87 in August, immediately after achieving his 2,000th win.

Asked about Meisho Tabaru's ability to handle the rain-softened conditions, Take said, "I'm just happy. The rain didn't bother me. I think Chairman Matsumoto must have sent it down from heaven.

"You never know what's going to happen in racing. I was really hoping Croix Du Nord would stop today as I chased him. I've been riding Meisho Tabaru since last year, and today I felt he was the strongest he's ever been. He was in great shape. I think he can go to France with our confidence."

Take also extended his own record as the oldest jockey to win a JRA Group 1 race, just one week after landing the Yasuda Kinen.

He said: "I've finally reached my peak, I was a late bloomer! So many fans cheered us on today, and some got soaked right before the race, but we were able to show them a good race. Please continue to support us in the future."

Meisho Tabaru's sire Gold Ship came 14th in Treve's second Arc in 2014, while Take's best finish in 11 tries was a third place aboard the Andre Fabre-trained Sagacity in 2001.

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