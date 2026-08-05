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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Maddy Playle
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Maddy Playle
Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
Maddy Playle
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
Maddy Playle
Epsom plans to bring Ibiza to the Derby - but Constitution Hill proves nothing draws like the thoroughbred
Weekender columnists
The Supreme market leaders have plenty to prove - here are a couple to consider at bigger prices
Maddy Playle
The more we know the better so let's have a more open and engaging approach from trainers when it comes to setbacks
Maddy Playle
This trainer is marching to greatness and smart juveniles suggest there's more to come - plus a 25-1 shot for the Melbourne Cup
Weekender columnists
The Irish Classics were a bit of a damp squib - but these three dark horses could make an impact in the St Leger and beyond
Maddy Playle
City Of Troy and Laurel River may top the ratings but this underrated star is one we should all be championing
Maddy Playle
Cash injection or switching dates might be needed to stop the Guineas becoming irrelevant
Maddy Playle
'He appeals at 20-1' - why you should look further afield for Royal Ascot value
Maddy Playle
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Glorious Goodwood showed British racing at its best - these are my standout performances across the five days
Maddy Playle
Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience
Maddy Playle
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
Maddy Playle
Epsom plans to bring Ibiza to the Derby - but Constitution Hill proves nothing draws like the thoroughbred
Weekender columnists
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
Maddy Playle
Epsom plans to bring Ibiza to the Derby - but Constitution Hill proves nothing draws like the thoroughbred
Weekender columnists
The Supreme market leaders have plenty to prove - here are a couple to consider at bigger prices
Maddy Playle
The more we know the better so let's have a more open and engaging approach from trainers when it comes to setbacks
Maddy Playle
This trainer is marching to greatness and smart juveniles suggest there's more to come - plus a 25-1 shot for the Melbourne Cup
Weekender columnists
The Irish Classics were a bit of a damp squib - but these three dark horses could make an impact in the St Leger and beyond
Maddy Playle
City Of Troy and Laurel River may top the ratings but this underrated star is one we should all be championing
Maddy Playle
Cash injection or switching dates might be needed to stop the Guineas becoming irrelevant
Maddy Playle
'He appeals at 20-1' - why you should look further afield for Royal Ascot value
Maddy Playle