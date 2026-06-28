"We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail

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Criquette Head could be heading back to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after Pearled Majesty , the colt who carries the legendary trainer's colours, blew away his rivals in the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam.

Victories with Treve in 2013 and 2014 and Three Troikas in 1979 made Head one of the biggest names in Arc history and she looks set to tread a familiar path as an owner with Pearled Majesty.

He bounced back from the disappointment of a ninth-placed effort in the Prix du Jockey Club, with Christophe Soumillon dictating from the front before powering clear to beat Baroud by two and a half lengths.

"He’s been ridden like that from the start and unfortunately it didn’t turn out well in the Jockey Club, but that’s racing for you," said Head, who shares ownership of the Persian King colt with trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez. "Today he showed just how talented he is.

"It’s such a pleasure for me to live this as an owner, especially because I planned the mating. We sold the dam when she was carrying this horse and then I bought him at Newmarket because I loved the pedigree."

Head added: "I think Mauricio will give him a break and then we’ll see about the autumn. We’ll see what he wants to do, he’s in charge."

Coral went 33-1 (from 66) about Pearled Majesty for the Arc, while Paddy Power were more circumspect with a quote of 50-1 (from 66), after success in a race Daryz took en route to victory on the first Sunday in October last year.

Pearled Majesty's time of 2m07.77s was more than two seconds faster than that of Daryz, although it should be remembered last year's race was not truly run and turned into something of a sprint.

Pearled Majesty and Christophe Soumillon return after winning the Prix Eugene Adam Credit: Racing Post/Burton

A closing three furlongs of 36.41s suggests a colt with a high cruising speed who has a sustained acceleration rather than a really potent turn of foot, and Soumillon told Delcher afterwards that a step up to a mile and a half could suit.

Asked whether the Arc was on the agenda, Delcher said: "Why not? Christophe thinks he'll stay a bit further and I trust his judgement. He'll have an easy time of it at the yard and then we'll attack the autumn with him."

Reflecting on the Jockey Club defeat, he said: "The next day he came out of the race bouncing and we were able to go back to work very quickly. It's probably thanks to Cristian [Demuro] not giving him a hard race that we're here now."

Oisin Murphy and Baroud return after finishing second in the Eugene Adam Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Oisin Murphy is the first choice jockey for Imad Al Sagar when available and, in the wake of Saturday's injury to Pierre-Charles Boudot, rode second-placed Baroud , who proved the pick of three runners for Andre and Lavinia Fabre.

Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: "He was much improved and I think the ground and the distance probably suited him, He had a nice run through and we're really happy with him.

"We'll probably stay at a mile and a quarter next time and I would think the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano might be next."

Read more:

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