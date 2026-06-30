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France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
'I promise you, if it had been close, if the board had been really split on the subject, I wouldn’t have gone forward with the plan'
The president of France Galop, Guillaume de Saint-Seine, has underlined the broad support that lies behind the governing body's decision to open the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings from 2027.
The measure, which must first be approved by the European Pattern Committee, has brought intense and passionate debate both for and against out into the open, with John Magnier, Andre Fabre and Aidan O'Brien among the leading racing figures to voice their disappointment with a plan which will bring the Arc into line with every other major all-aged race over middle distances.
In an interview with the Racing Post for which he was joined by his vice-president in charge of the Flat, Arnaud de Seyssel, Saint-Seine reiterated his belief that broadening the cast of potential runners in future editions of the Arc would help "realise our ambition, not just to preserve, but to build up the reputation of the Arc and make it the undisputed global reference point."
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Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Last updated
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