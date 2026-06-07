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'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work' at Epsom
George Scott is working back from the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller, who could have the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes also on the agenda should suitable ground conditions prevail at Ascot in July.
Scott claimed his first British Group 1 on Saturday when Bay City Roller powered home by ten lengths in the driving rain at Epsom, and the Newmarket trainer is plotting a route to Longchamp in October with the Victorious Forever-owned four-year-old.
Bay City Roller's ability to handle the softening ground on Derby day proved decisive as he left a field containing Calandagan toiling, and Scott is mindful of that as he assesses future targets.
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