'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work' at Epsom

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George Scott is working back from the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller , who could have the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes also on the agenda should suitable ground conditions prevail at Ascot in July.

Scott claimed his first British Group 1 on Saturday when Bay City Roller powered home by ten lengths in the driving rain at Epsom , and the Newmarket trainer is plotting a route to Longchamp in October with the Victorious Forever-owned four-year-old.

Bay City Roller's ability to handle the softening ground on Derby day proved decisive as he left a field containing Calandagan toiling, and Scott is mindful of that as he assesses future targets.