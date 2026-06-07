Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
21:04 SaratogaHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
21:04 SaratogaHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work' at Epsom

Bay City Roller: landed the Coronation Cup at Epsom
Bay City Roller wins the Coronation Cup on Derby day at EpsomCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

George Scott is working back from the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller, who could have the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes also on the agenda should suitable ground conditions prevail at Ascot in July.

Scott claimed his first British Group 1 on Saturday when Bay City Roller powered home by ten lengths in the driving rain at Epsom, and the Newmarket trainer is plotting a route to Longchamp in October with the Victorious Forever-owned four-year-old.

Bay City Roller's ability to handle the softening ground on Derby day proved decisive as he left a field containing Calandagan toiling, and Scott is mindful of that as he assesses future targets.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers