Arc hero Daryz returns better than ever with dazzling Prix Ganay triumph - and Royal Ascot lies in wait this summer

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Any worries that the 2026 Flat season in Europe would be slow to come to hand were cast to the four winds when Daryz returned from his post-Arc hibernation to stamp his authority on the Prix Ganay with a performance to set even the steadiest pulse racing.

April is not yet out but many roads have opened up to a colt who, by his connections' own admission, needs to stay active and run plenty; like his sire Sea The Stars before him, Daryz will not be hiding away in his well-appointed box.

As trainer Francis Graffard pointed out in the immediate aftermath, this was a Group 1 which, with the greatest respect to Bright Picture, Aventure and the rest, Daryz ought to have won.

But the Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team received two huge bonuses on the day; Daryz behaved impeccably throughout the preliminaries and settled beautifully for Mickael Barzalona off a steady enough pace; and thrillingly, dropped back in trip and on quick ground, he showed he has the pace to frighten the living daylights out of any opposition at a mile and a quarter.

“The horse is definitely stronger and is more mature,” said Graffard. “It was the perfect race to make his comeback in. They didn’t go fast but he was perfectly in tune with what Mickael was asking him to do. He got there without being woken up and when Mickael asked him to accelerate he reacted immediately."

British racing fans look likely to get a relatively early look at Daryz, who is set to be kept to intermediate distances for his next two starts.

Graffard said: “His objective will be the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Ascot in June, and the race that falls in between is the Prix Aga Khan IV, so we’ll discuss that as an option.”

Formerly the Prix d’Ispahan, the Prix Aga Khan IV on May 21 is over 1m1¼f and Barzalona was quick to highlight the pace that Daryz showed.

“That was a super first run of the year,” he said. “He’d been working very well at home and looked in magnificent condition today. He was very relaxed even though they didn’t go fast and he really picked up strongly, so much so that it was all over well before the line.

“On what he’s done there he showed he’s still a real force and in terms of distance he looks very versatile.”

A time of 2min 10.26sec was far from startling on ground which would be good to firm in Britain, but three sub-11 second furlongs to close was truly impressive from a horse who battled through deep ground over a mile and a half to secure his Arc triumph.

Daryz was cut to 5-1 to defend his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe crown in October Credit: APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Figures can tell you plenty, but Princess Zahra Aga Khan may have spoken for everyone present at Longchamp when she relayed what she had felt watching through her binoculars.

She said: “It’s a difficult feeling to describe but once he took that stride that took him out of the pack, all worries were lifted and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is a very good horse’.

And to think that he shares a barn with Calandagan, the reigning world champion and already a winner in Dubai last month. The 2026 season truly has lift-off.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp, October 4)

Coral: 5 Daryz, 10 Minnie Hauk, 16 Forever Young, Kalpana, Masquerade Ball, Museum Mile, Ombudsman, Pierre Bonnard, 20 bar.

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