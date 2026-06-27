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George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain

George Scott raises his hat after Bay City Roller's emphatic victory in the Coronation Cup
George Scott raises his hat after Bay City Roller's emphatic victory in the Coronation CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
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George Scott will not run Bay City Roller in next Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse and has mapped out a stellar autumn international programme for his stable star that could end with a crack at the Breeders’ Cup Turf in November.

The four-year-old is 16-1 for the Sandown Group 1, having delivered a devastating ten-length win in Epsom's Group 1 Coronation Cup this month.

Bay City Roller, who was registering his second success at the highest level that day, was encountering his favoured good to soft ground, which he looks unlikely to get next week as the dry spell is forecast to continue.

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Newmarket correspondent

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