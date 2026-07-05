Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear

"Are you all right, hun?" Sometimes we all need someone to put an arm around us and make sure everything is okay.

The current concern in racing appears to be for the major mile-and-a-half races, with administrators acting like Gary Lineker gesturing to England manager Bobby Robson after Gazza's booking at Italia '90.

The 106th Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October 2027 looks set to be the first to allow geldings , while this year there have been welcome and significant prize-money boosts at Epsom for both the Betfred Derby and Coolmore Coronation Cup, as well as Ascot's cash injection for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.