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Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore respect the Arc without showing it undying love
"Are you all right, hun?" Sometimes we all need someone to put an arm around us and make sure everything is okay.
The current concern in racing appears to be for the major mile-and-a-half races, with administrators acting like Gary Lineker gesturing to England manager Bobby Robson after Gazza's booking at Italia '90.
The 106th Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October 2027 looks set to be the first to allow geldings, while this year there have been welcome and significant prize-money boosts at Epsom for both the Betfred Derby and Coolmore Coronation Cup, as well as Ascot's cash injection for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
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Published on inScott Burton
Last updated
- It's not the format of events like the World Cup that racing needs to borrow - but it can channel their communal spirit
- The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
- A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one
- Like Josh Lyman in The West Wing, we're all compelled to go on an early-season mission in search of 'the one' - so here's mine
- The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed
- It's not the format of events like the World Cup that racing needs to borrow - but it can channel their communal spirit
- The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
- A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one
- Like Josh Lyman in The West Wing, we're all compelled to go on an early-season mission in search of 'the one' - so here's mine
- The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed