Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend

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Irish Derby weekend provided plenty of clues for the remainder of the Flat season, and even beyond. Let's take a look at the main ante-post movers from the last two days.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe , 16-1 (from 50) with bet365, 7-2 (from 7) for Nassau with Paddy Power

David O'Meara's stable star gained a first Group 1 in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh on Saturday, winning in good style under Danny Tudhope. A first trip to Glorious Goodwood for the Nassau could be next, while the Arc, a race she was withdrawn from late last year due to a dirty scope, is an end-of-season target. She is the shortest-priced British contender in the ante-post market.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 20-1 (from 7) with bet365

Joseph O'Brien's Oaks winner failed to fire in the Pretty Polly. Thundering On finished fourth, two and a half lengths behind the winner, after her effort petered out in the final furlong. She was reported to be coughing by the vet after the race.

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes , 14-1 (from 20) with Coral

Purview: rising the ranks for Dermot Weld Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Juddmonte's four-year-old enjoyed a Group-race breakthrough in the International Stakes on the Irish Derby undercard on Sunday. The Dermot Weld-trained colt has won his last three starts, with the trainer mentioning the Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf as possible big targets.

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, 5-1 (from 10) with Coral, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 12-1 (from 25) with same firm

Benvenuto Cellini: back on song in the Irish Derby at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Bounced back from a Derby no-show to land the Irish equivalent in convincing fashion under Ryan Moore, leading home a 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien with Epsom winner Christmas Day in second and Pierre Bonnard back in third. The King George was mentioned as a possible target next month.

St Leger, 3-1 favourite (from 5 joint-favourite) with Coral

Christmas Day backed up his Derby success with a solid runner-up effort behind stablemate Benvenuto Cellini. He kept on stoutly all the way to the line and could well be suited by the step up to 1m6f at Doncaster. O'Brien suggested he could run in the Great Voltigeur at York's Ebor festival in preparation for the Town Moor Classic.

Looking ahead to 2027 . . .

2,000 Guineas, introduced at 33-1 by Paddy Power, then cut to 20-1

This €2.3 million yearling buy from Arqana made a successful debut for O'Brien in a 6f maiden at the Curragh on Friday. He has three Group 1 entries later in the season and is only behind stablemate and 16-1 general favourite Great Barrier Reef for the first Classic of next season.

Derby, introduced at 16-1 joint favourite with Coral, 2,000 Guineas, 33-1 (from 50) with Paddy Power

Giant Sequoia: joint-favourite for the Derby next year Credit: Patrick McCann

Took a step forward from his debut third to win a 7f maiden, which has an honour roll including Ballydoyle Classic scorers City Of Troy, Gleneagles and Australia, at the Curragh on Saturday. The son of Frankel was described as "big and powerful" by O'Brien, who thinks he'll have no problem staying a mile this year.

1,000 Guineas, 12-1 (from 33) by William Hill, cut again to 8-1 favourite

Alpha: stormed to the head of the 1,000 Guineas market Credit: Patrick McCann

Made all for an impressive six-length success in the 7f fillies' maiden on the Irish Derby card. The Debutante and Moyglare are on her agenda, according to O'Brien, and the daughter of Sea The Stars and Alpha Centauri should relish going over further in time.

1,000 Guineas, 14-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power

The bookies were not blown away by Sun Goddess's Airlie Stud Stakes victory on Saturday. She scored by three-quarters of a length, just over a week on from her runner-up effort in the Albany at Royal Ascot. She is another Moyglare candidate for O'Brien in September.

Read more . . .

'I had no faith after he was beaten at Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3

Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy Curragh win

'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?

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