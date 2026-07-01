The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best

We spend a lot of time going around in circles in horseracing and that has been the case this week after it was announced geldings will be permitted to run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe from 2027.

I argued the case for why we should allow geldings to run in our top races when Rohaan was denied the chance to run in the Commonwealth Cup in 2021 and, without wishing to repeat myself too much, my view has not changed a lot since.

The purpose of any sport should be to see the best compete against each other, and if the best horse in racing is a gelding then so be it. Sometimes it seems as if we are straying further and further away from that notion and instead want all horses to go through their careers untested and unbeaten.

There were suggestions from several corners of the racing industry last week that it would be a great shame if a promising young colt or filly was beaten by a nine-year-old gelding in the Arc, but I would argue the opposite.

A nine-year-old gelding must be an outstanding talent to win an Arc open to the best colts and fillies from across the world and if they prove superior then perhaps we should really consider whether those in behind are the right horses to be breeding from at all.

Geldings have a key part to play in creating a stronger thoroughbred as they hold their entire counterparts to a higher level. That spirit of competition is what elite racing should be about, not imposing restrictions to mollycoddle horses who are supposed to be the best of their generation.

Do geldings really have the power to ruin a stallion's career anyway? The great Galileo finished behind a gelding called Guided Tour when he was sixth in the 2001 Breeders' Cup Classic and it didn't stop him carving out a legendary stud career.

Solow: beat Night Of Thunder and several other top stallions in a superb season in 2015 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Night Of Thunder is arguably the most exciting stallion on the planet and he was beaten by Solow, Gabrial and Here Comes When on his final two starts at Goodwood and Ascot before retiring to stud. It hasn't done him any harm.

Some of the hysteria surrounding the proposal has been baffling, especially when you consider just how many geldings would have been good enough to run in – let alone win – an Arc in recent years. It seems highly unlikely they will suddenly start dominating the race.

The three recent examples that come to mind are Cirrus Des Aigles, Goliath and Calandagan, and their participation in a recent Arc would have added much more than it could ever take away. Their presence might even have helped eliminate some dead wood.

All three have gained legions of fans with their ability, individuality, tenacity and longevity, qualities which should be celebrated and have the potential to bring many more people to Longchamp in October.

It is also worth remembering that rules need not be rigid. If allowing geldings to run in the Arc has unintended consequences, then further tweaking can be done to penalise them or a ratings cap can be introduced.

If data is gathered and reviewed and for some reason the move turns out to be a bad decision then it can always be reversed. Until then, racing surely has far bigger hills to die on.

Truth looks a sprinter to follow

Speaking of geldings, I'm looking forward to seeing what Words Of Truth can do if lining up in the Group 3 Coral Charge (1.50 ) at Sandown on Saturday.

He clearly was not a straightforward youngster as he was gelded after his first race at Newbury last May, but he has loads of ability as he showed when charging down Into The Sky to land the Mill Reef Stakes last year.

Words Of Truth: a sprinter to watch at Sandown on Saturday and for the rest of the season Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was interesting that connections chose to drop him back to five furlongs for his reappearance in the Listed Scurry Stakes over Saturday's course and distance and he handled it really well.

There was still evidence of immaturity – he jumped the path in the closing stages – but once rebalanced he knuckled down well to score, winning by a length with his ears pricked. He can surely rate higher as the season progresses, and perhaps once back to six furlongs.

Unfortunately, he doesn't boast any fancy entries, which is a shame as there aren't any juicy ante-post odds to take advantage of. However, his jockey Oisin Murphy mentioned the Champions Sprint at the end of the season and given his lineage and penchant for soft ground, that seems the perfect fit for me.

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