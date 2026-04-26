'It was a no-brainer' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan excited by the opportunity to race on with Daryz after Ganay stroll

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A week out from the first real indications of what the Classic generation might promise at Newmarket, one of last season's three-year-old heroes gave emphatic proof that the decision to keep him in training was fully justified.

When Daryz broke Minnie Hauk's heart in last year's Arc, he seemed like a comet who might have arrived unannounced but was destined to burn brightly but briefly.

The news four days later that he would stay in training was as welcome as it was unexpected and now, standing in the same Longchamp winner's enclosure after her colt's brilliant return to action, Princess Zahra Aga Khan revealed that, as carefully as all the elements had been weighed, there was unanimity among the team in the decision to race on at four.

