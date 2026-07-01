Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment

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Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx has weighed in on the decision from France Galop to allow geldings to participate in Europe's most prestigious Group 1 from next year, saying he was "surprised" by the decision but also expects it to be an intriguing experiment.

Oxx, who retired from training in 2020 , masterminded one of the most memorable Arc triumphs in the race's history when Sea The Stars capped a spellbinding three-year-old campaign with a sparkling performance under Mick Kinane at Longchamp in 2009, while he also landed it with another champion three-year-old in 2000 when Sinndar obliged under Johnny Murtagh.

While Oxx believes the principle of colts only in the Classics is sacrosanct, he is less convinced of it when it comes to races for all ages.