Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page

Jonathan Harding is joined on the Front Page sofa by Peter Scargill and Liam Headd to discuss the biggest talking points from the last week, including France Galop's decision to allow geldings to run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from next year.

The panel also discussed Christophe Soumillon's appeal against an eight-day ban for team tactics at Royal Ascot and Aidan O'Brien's 1-2-3 in Sunday's Irish Derby.

Read these next:

Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race

'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc

Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Christophe Soumillon cites schoolkids in unusual defence as he fights 'nonsense' claim he aided Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back in Ballydoyle 1-2-3

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