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Betting Insight
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This stat from Daryz's demolition job means it's no surprise his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe odds have halved
Keith Melrose analyses the performance of the returning Arc winner at Longchamp
Daryz accelerates clear to win the Prix Ganay by three and a half lengthsCredit: APRH/Clementine Veret
For much of the way, the Prix Ganay was much the same as any amount of steadily run French Group races. The field reached the 400m marker, having tootled along at a bit more than 12.8 seconds per furlong.
Daryz was still travelling smoothly, as you would have expected. It was what happened when Mickael Barzalona let him go that took this race out of the ordinary.
Arc hero Daryz dazzles on his return in the Prix Ganay as Francis Graffard hails it a 'perfect comeback race'
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