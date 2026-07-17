Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner

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Emphatic Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller is a major doubt for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 ) on Saturday week, with quick ground likely to scupper his participation at Ascot.

Trainer George Scott is keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, but with no rain in sight it is increasingly likely that Bay City Roller will embark on a summer break before gearing up for a tilt at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the autumn.

"I think he's highly unlikely to run in the King George," said Scott. "I'm happy with him on good ground but with the weather looking like it isn't going to break, he's unlikely to go there. He's still being trained for it in case the weather forecast changes, but it's unlikely at this stage."

Scott set his sights on the Arc after Bay City Roller put ten lengths between himself and his closest pursuer on good to soft ground in the Coronation Cup on Derby day, and France's big race on the first Sunday in October remains the number one target.

"If he misses the King George we'll give him a little bit of downtime in preparation for the Irish Champion Stakes or the Prix Foy," Scott said. "We'll use one of those races as an Arc trial. In eight of the last ten years the Arc has had soft ground and it's a race that doesn't really need selling to anyone."

Caballo De Mar: set to bypass Glorious Goodwood and go for the Lonsdale Cup at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stablemate Caballo De Mar , who was virtually pulled up after racing prominently in the Gold Cup on his latest start, is entered in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (4.10 ) on Tuesday week. However, he will miss that target in favour of a trip to York's Ebor meeting next month.

Scott said: "It was a very tough draw for him in the Gold Cup. He had to do a huge amount of running to get his position and that left its mark at the business end of the race. We'll miss Goodwood because I want to give him another month and we'll probably head to York for the Lonsdale Cup.

"He'll carry a penalty but there will be no Scandinavia and we think he'll like the track. That will lead us into the autumn, when the Prix du Cadran and the British Champions Long Distance Cup would make sense for him."

Glorious Goodwood is on the cards for Scott's unbeaten juvenile Efsixteen in either the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes or the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

Stablemate Mrair , who was beaten only two lengths when eighth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, is a possible for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at the Ebor meeting.

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