'It would be a dream to go for it' - Estrange cut to 12-1 for Arc after impressive Group 1 breakthrough in Pretty Polly

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Estrange gained a first Group 1 with a smooth success in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Danny Tudhope's mount, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, travelled up well on the outside in the straight and asserted approaching the final furlong for a convincing success.

Oaks winner Thundering On looked to be making a serious challenge in the final two furlongs but her effort petered out and she weakened into fourth late on.

Estrange finished second to Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks and Kalpana in the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day on her two attempts at Group 1 level last year.

Her trainer David O'Meara said: "It looked pretty straightforward. She was caught a little wide but that wasn't a huge concern and she's worked with some good milers at home so the drop in trip wasn't a concern. She's very good.

"Her form is very strong and she's shown here that she handles quicker ground. There's a few options for her so we'll discuss it with the team at Cheveley Park."

Estrange was cut to 12-1 for the Arc by Ladbrokes, who were 33-1 about her chances on Friday. She missed the race last year after being withdrawn late due to scoping dirty. The same firm has lengthened Thundering On's odds to 20-1 (from 7).

Tudhope said on Racing TV: "You can't fault her efforts and she came up against a couple of good fillies in Group 1s last season. She's a dream ride for a jockey.

"I thought dropping back in trip would suit her and she has a lot of speed. She felt good and picked up well when I asked her and put the race to bed.

"Hopefully the Arc will be a target for her again. It would be a dream to go for it, so why not?"

Wathnan Racing's One Look was a length and a half back in second, with Red Letter a further half a length back in third.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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