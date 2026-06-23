The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?

France will ask the European Pattern Committee to grant a change in the Arc's conditions to allow geldings to run, a subject which sparks debate across the racing world – and in the Racing Post office. Maddy Playle believes it's high time the Arc moved into line with other major international races, while Scott Burton fears for its unique nature

YES: A breed-strengthening move which is worth exploring

Maddy Playle, reporter

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has never been a stallion-making race – that is what Classics are for.

The Arc has a glorious history but if it is serious about maintaining its reputation as one of the world's greatest middle-distance races it seems unfair some of those top horses are excluded from running.

Other jurisdictions have long acknowledged that geldings have an important part to play in strengthening the thoroughbred breed, and it is only fair they should be allowed to compete on such a grand stage.

The likes of Cirrus Des Aigles, Goliath and Calandagan would have added more depth and intrigue to the field in recent years and ensured that any colt or filly capable of beating them was truly up to scratch.

Unlike entires, geldings are known for their longevity and therefore often develop dedicated fan clubs, meaning they would be a significant draw at Longchamp in October.

This move could not only hold the colts and fillies to a higher standard, but also broaden the race's appeal. It is well worth experimenting with and, if it does not work, the rule can be adapted or even reversed.

Ultimately, racing at the elite level should be about pitching the best against the best.

NO: Beware the unintended consequences

Scott Burton, France correspondent

Those within France Galop who have pleaded the case for the inclusion of geldings do so out of a concern that the Arc is losing ground on other major international races, and needs saving. Form figures of 3356 since the last time international handicappers crowned it the Longines World's Best Race in 2021 hardly scream crisis.

The Arc remains unique in European racing, not only for its prestige and history, but for the fact it is worth so much more in prize-money than any of its rivals.

That does not automatically make it the right race to aim at if you have a colt you hope to stand at stud, or a filly who has already won Group 1s against her own sex. But if you have a middle-distance gelding, it will now become the only place to go in Europe, before heading to a Breeders’ Cup Turf, a Japan Cup or Hong Kong.

Alpinista won a full-field Arc in which top-class fillies Verry Elleegant and La Parisienne were denied a run Credit: Edward Whitaker

There have been a handful of geldings who would have been competitive in an Arc over the last decade and change; before Calandagan, Goliath and Romantic Warrior came along, the only middle-distance geldings to feature inside the top ten in the end-of-year world rankings since 2012 were Addeybb and Cirrus Des Aigles.

Yet, unless a very high minimum rating is included for geldings in the new race conditions, there are five million reasons for any number of trainers and owners to have a go with their breeding non-prospect.

And that is going to mean two things: almost permanent maximum field sizes of around 24 runners, something which might make draw-dependent Longchamp less attractive to the owners and trainers of the very best colts; and an adverse effect on fillies, and three-year-old fillies in particular.

Lost in the controversy of top Australian mare Verry Elleegant not having a sufficient rating to ensure a run back in 2022, the Prix de Diane runner-up La Parisienne also failed to make the cut.

How much more likely is such a scenario if the race becomes bloated, not with Calandagans and Romantic Warriors, but with geldings of a lesser calibre?

The Arc in its present form has stood the test of time; by contrast, the current glut of talented geldings looks like a historical blip.

Read more:

Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race

'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc

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