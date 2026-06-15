'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot

As a racing fan, the Tuesday of Cheltenham and the Tuesday of Royal Ascot are two of my favourite days’ racing of the year.

Both meetings start with a bang and we certainly have that this year with in-form and progressive types Notable Speech, Opera Ballo and More Thunder taking on strong rivals, including last year’s winner Docklands, in a competitive Queen Anne.

At around 7-4, I’m happy to oppose Notable Speech. He was very good in the Lockinge but it’s a small niggle that he has disappointed twice at this meeting and this stiffer test – the standard time is more than three seconds slower at Ascot than Newbury – may not suit him quite as well.