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'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot

The renowned punter with his take on day one of Royal Ascot

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Punter and analyst

As a racing fan, the Tuesday of Cheltenham and the Tuesday of Royal Ascot are two of my favourite days’ racing of the year. 

Both meetings start with a bang and we certainly have that this year with in-form and progressive types Notable Speech, Opera Ballo and More Thunder taking on strong rivals, including last year’s winner Docklands, in a competitive Queen Anne. 

At around 7-4, I’m happy to oppose Notable Speech. He was very good in the Lockinge but it’s a small niggle that he has disappointed twice at this meeting and this stiffer test – the standard time is more than three seconds slower at Ascot than Newbury – may not suit him quite as well. 

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