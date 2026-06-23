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An in-form apprentice with one ride at Beverley and an eye-catching market mover - The Edge with Harry March
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, June 23 with Harry March.
We've got a boiling hot few days ahead, which has led to four of tomorrow's fixtures being abandoned and that seems a sensible decision.
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more inThe Edge
- An early test for the hottest Royal Ascot formline and a killer stat at Ballinrobe - The Edge with Harry March
- An eyecatcher fancied by two analysts and a trainer running riot in the summer jumps scene - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- What our model makes of the ground and draw at Royal Ascot, plus a potential Group horse in a handicap - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Why the Ascot draw bias could 'go into overdrive' and Scandinavia's Gold Cup RPR revealed - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Why we could see every race run quicker than standard - plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot in The Edge with Harry Wilson