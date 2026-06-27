A horse halved in price at Newcastle and a big-name jockey on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, June 27 with Harry Wilson.

Another track with a straight mile takes over the ITV baton from Ascot this week as it's the turn of Newcastle to take centre stage, although the draw is unlikely to cause as much discussion as it did for the majority of last week.