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Why the Ascot draw bias could 'go into overdrive' today and Scandinavia's Gold Cup RPR revealed - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 19 with Keith Melrose.
Whatever your take on Royal Ascot so far, you cannot deny that the races in the designated primetime slot have delivered as spectacles.
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more inThe Edge
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- A significant going discrepancy and a market mover whose form is working out well - The Edge
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more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets