Why the Ascot draw bias could 'go into overdrive' today and Scandinavia's Gold Cup RPR revealed - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 19 with Keith Melrose.

Whatever your take on Royal Ascot so far, you cannot deny that the races in the designated primetime slot have delivered as spectacles.