Strong support for Graeme Rodway's tips at Carlisle, plus what our model makes of the ground - The Edge

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, June 24 with Henry Thorner.

I hope you've all managed to stay as cool as possible over the last few days, with the mercury set to crank up even further over the next couple of days. As mentioned yesterday, this has led to the majority of today's fixtures being called off.