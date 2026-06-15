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What We Learned
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An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend

Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days

Sticktoyourguns: promising youngster for Owen Burrows
Sticktoyourguns: is an improving handicapper with more to comeCredit: Edward Whitaker
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All the things we learned from a week that featured competitive ITV racing from Chester, Sandown and York . . .

Inner City Blues one to watch

By Andrew Sheret

There seems likely to be no two-year-old representation from the Charlie Appleby yard at Royal Ascot, surprising for a stable which is usually so strong in the juvenile division (66 winners at 39% last year), but the York debut success of Inner City Blues, a €900,000 breeze-up purchase who was backed as if defeat was out of the question, is perhaps a sign that the stable's youngsters are about to get going in earnest. 

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