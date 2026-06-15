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An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days
All the things we learned from a week that featured competitive ITV racing from Chester, Sandown and York . . .
Inner City Blues one to watch
By Andrew Sheret
There seems likely to be no two-year-old representation from the Charlie Appleby yard at Royal Ascot, surprising for a stable which is usually so strong in the juvenile division (66 winners at 39% last year), but the York debut success of Inner City Blues, a €900,000 breeze-up purchase who was backed as if defeat was out of the question, is perhaps a sign that the stable's youngsters are about to get going in earnest.
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Published on inWhat We Learned
Last updated
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend