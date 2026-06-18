'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot

I don't like making too much of the draw on the straight track at this meeting as it's so changeable, but there's no question that higher-drawn horses have an excellent record in big-field handicaps on the round course.

The King George V Handicap has been won by Desert Hero from stall 21 in 2023, Going The Distance from stall 18 in 2024, and Merchant (20) from Serious Contender (21) last year. I think this is because they race tight around the final bend and there's often in-running trouble up the inside, so those sweeping wider out are often able to avoid the chaos and gather more momentum.

Hopefully, Dylan Browne McMonagle gets a clear shot at things on Cannes , who has strong form from day one when he did his best work late behind his talented stablemate James J Braddock at the Curragh. He then came up against Asakir (Listed runner-up next time) before opening his account when stepped up to a mile and a half at Leopardstown in May, form that is working out nicely with the third and fourth both successful since.