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An eyecatcher fancied by two analysts and a trainer running riot in the summer jumps scene - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 21 with Harry Wilson.
And breathe. The five days of Royal Ascot can certainly feel like a right old slog, but the racing on the track more than made up for it.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- What our model makes of the ground and draw at Royal Ascot, plus a potential Group horse in a handicap - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Why the Ascot draw bias could 'go into overdrive' and Scandinavia's Gold Cup RPR revealed - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Why we could see every race run quicker than standard - plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Windsor Castle market springer representing a top trainer plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at Royal Ascot
more inBetting offers
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets