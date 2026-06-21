An eyecatcher fancied by two analysts and a trainer running riot in the summer jumps scene - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 21 with Harry Wilson.

And breathe. The five days of Royal Ascot can certainly feel like a right old slog, but the racing on the track more than made up for it.