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What We Learned

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
NEW

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week

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What We Learned
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Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
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What We Learned
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Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
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What We Learned
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A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
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What We Learned
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An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
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What We Learned
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Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
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What We Learned
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Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
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What We Learned
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Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
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What We Learned
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An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
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What We Learned
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Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
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What We Learned
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The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
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What We Learned
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Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
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What We Learned
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Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
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What We Learned
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Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
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What We Learned
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A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
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What We Learned
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Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
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What We Learned
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A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
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What We Learned
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A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
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What We Learned
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Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
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What We Learned
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A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
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What We Learned
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An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
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What We Learned
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A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
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What We Learned
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A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
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What We Learned
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A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
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What We Learned
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A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
NEW

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week

icon
What We Learned
padlock
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
icon
What We Learned
padlock
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
icon
What We Learned
padlock
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
icon
What We Learned
padlock
The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
icon
What We Learned
padlock
An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
icon
What We Learned
padlock
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