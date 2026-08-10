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What We Learned
Home
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Regulars
The Last Word
NEW
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
What We Learned
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
What We Learned
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
What We Learned
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
What We Learned
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
What We Learned
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
What We Learned
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
What We Learned
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
What We Learned
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
What We Learned
Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
What We Learned
The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
What We Learned
Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
What We Learned
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
What We Learned
Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
What We Learned
A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
What We Learned
Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
What We Learned
A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
What We Learned
A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
What We Learned
Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
What We Learned
A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
What We Learned
An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
What We Learned
A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
What We Learned
A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
What We Learned
A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
What We Learned
Home
News
Features
Regulars
The Last Word
NEW
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
What We Learned
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
What We Learned
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
What We Learned
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
What We Learned
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
What We Learned
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
What We Learned
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
What We Learned
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
What We Learned
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
What We Learned
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
What We Learned
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
What We Learned
Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
What We Learned
The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
What We Learned
Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
What We Learned
Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
What We Learned
Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
What We Learned
A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
What We Learned
Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
What We Learned
A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
What We Learned
A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
What We Learned
Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
What We Learned
A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
What We Learned
An overpriced Arkle shot at 40-1 and some early Aintree pointers - seven things our analysts spotted from the weekend's action
What We Learned
A Haydock winner who can follow up at Aintree - plus the race with eye-catching sectionals that it should pay to follow
What We Learned
A Supreme springer and the Cheltenham handicap mark we'll be looking out for - six lessons our analysts learned from the weekend's action
What We Learned
A future hurdling star and why the market may have overreacted - ten lessons our analysts took from the DRF and beyond
What We Learned
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