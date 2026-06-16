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‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
The renowned punter gives his views on the royal meeting
We have seen US-trained fillies land the Queen Mary four times in the last 11 years, but it never gets easier to assess their credentials and, with four from across the Atlantic taking their chance, I can't have any confidence to bet strongly in the day-two opener, which immediately turns me off the front of the market.
Nevertheless, I am willing to have a small amount on Kentucky Rain at a big price. She split the reopposing Pershaada and Fast Track at Goodwood on her debut last month, but I felt she might have won with a clear run, coming home fastest after meeting trouble when the winner quickened. Fast Track franked that form when only just collared by the favourite for this, Senorita Bonita, at Nottingham next time.
As a half-sister to the Listed-winning juvenile Son Of Corballis, Kentucky Rain is bred to be precocious and smart at this stage, too.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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