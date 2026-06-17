A Windsor Castle market springer representing a top trainer plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, June 17 with Henry Thorner.

Hopefully you’ve caught your breath after a roaring start to Royal Ascot yesterday. A couple of big-priced scorers and winning margins of no more than half a length across all seven races made for an excellent first day.