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A Windsor Castle market springer representing a top trainer plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, June 17 with Henry Thorner.
Hopefully you’ve caught your breath after a roaring start to Royal Ascot yesterday. A couple of big-priced scorers and winning margins of no more than half a length across all seven races made for an excellent first day.
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- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
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