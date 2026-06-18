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Why we could see every race run quicker than standard - plus other key betting angles for Royal Ascot in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, June 18 with Harry Wilson.

The Prince of Wales's Stakes was built up as Ombudsman v Daryz, but it didn't look in much doubt the former was going to come out on top as the chasing pack closed on the pacemakers in the straight and he duly pulled four lengths clear.

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