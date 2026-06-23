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OpinionMartin Dixon
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Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him

The renowned punter looks back at last week's big meeting

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Punter and analyst

Are you a punter who, following an unlucky loser, takes solace that your judgement was close to the mark, or is there simply that immense, lasting frustration at what could have been?

Roll back 15 years and I was a fully paid-up member of the latter group, but nowadays there’s a small grimace, a quick moan to whoever is closest at the time, and I move on. I think that kind of level-headed approach to punting is definitely the best way and helps you make the smartest decisions in the long run.

The contrast between the two positions came to mind midway through Royal Ascot last week, given it’s a punting experience that must feel rather like Falcon’s Flight, the world’s largest rollercoaster in Saudi Arabia.

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