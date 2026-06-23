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Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
The renowned punter looks back at last week's big meeting
Are you a punter who, following an unlucky loser, takes solace that your judgement was close to the mark, or is there simply that immense, lasting frustration at what could have been?
Roll back 15 years and I was a fully paid-up member of the latter group, but nowadays there’s a small grimace, a quick moan to whoever is closest at the time, and I move on. I think that kind of level-headed approach to punting is definitely the best way and helps you make the smartest decisions in the long run.
The contrast between the two positions came to mind midway through Royal Ascot last week, given it’s a punting experience that must feel rather like Falcon’s Flight, the world’s largest rollercoaster in Saudi Arabia.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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- 'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
- 'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
- ‘He’s a strong bet for me’ - Martin Dixon likes the look of Ryan Moore on a lively outsider on day two at Royal Ascot
- 'He has a bigger performance in his locker' - top punter Martin Dixon has some strong views on day one at Royal Ascot
- Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter