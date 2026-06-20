What our model makes of the ground and draw at Royal Ascot, plus a potential Group horse in a handicap - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, June 20 with Harry Wilson.

It was Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore again who delivered in Friday's feature Coronation Stakes, with Precise confirming Irish 2,000 Guineas form with True Love.