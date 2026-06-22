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An early test for the hottest Royal Ascot formline and a killer stat at Ballinrobe - The Edge with Harry March
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 22 with Harry March.
Although the draw bias on the straight track at Royal Ascot last week made for frustrating viewing if you were a backer of a horse drawn low, I think clerk of the course Chris Stickels deserves plenty of credit for sticking to his guns and not watering one side of the track more than the other, as had been suggested by some throughout the week.
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