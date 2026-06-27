Why the stands' rail bias could be back in full effect at Newcastle and what it means for Northumberland Plate day

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The Northumberland Plate card at Newcastle is the third fixture in a row at Gosforth Park, so what have the first two days told us about what to expect today? Racing Post tipster Harry Wilson has had a look.

Surface heading more towards standard

It was no real surprise to see a description of ‘standard to slow’ given ahead of Newcastle’s three-day fixture even if the temperatures were not as extreme as they were in the south of the country, as the waxy components of the Tapeta surface soften in hot weather and therefore make the track more testing.

Times from Thursday’s meeting indicated that the track was riding on the slower side, with the seven races on the straight track run at an average of 3.14secs slower than Racing Post Standard. That is not dramatically slow in any sense, but indicative of a more testing surface.

There was a definite sense that the track was tending back towards standard at last night’s meeting though, with the five races on the straight run at an average of just 1.09secs slower than standard. The two 5f sprints were just 0.16secs and 0.38secs slow.

We've now broken through the worst of the heat, and there is every chance that the track could ride closer to standard than it has so far this week.

Where do you want to be positioned?

You would’ve seen the wind being majored as a factor in how races pan out at Newcastle in this week’s Form Hacker, and the results over the last two days have gone along with the theory that on calm days you want to be nearer the front end.

The wind was behind them on Thursday, while there was little to no impactful wind at the track yesterday, and none of the 15 races over the last two days have been won by a horse whose starting position was further back than midfield.

Two winners made all, six raced prominently (within a length of the leader), three were in touch with the leaders (two or three lengths behind) and four came from midfield. Furthermore, just five of the 44 places up for grabs were claimed by those who tried to come from behind.

Is the draw having an impact on the straight course?

Regular punters at Newcastle will know that a draw on the stands’ side is often an advantage on the straight track, that is those drawn in high-numbered stalls.

Looking at the data over the last ten years, the favoured draw – calculated using draw/number of runners, i.e. a runner drawn in 14/14 equals one – has rarely wavered from around 0.6, which is roughly between stalls eight and nine in a maximum field of 14.

However, the average winning draw over the last two days has been 6.2, with seven of the 12 races run on the straight course won by a horse drawn in stall five or below.

What has been noticeable is that the runners are challenging down the middle of the track, rather than heading towards the often favoured stands’ side rail, which probably goes someway to explaining what we’re seeing with the draw over the last two days.

Interestingly, though, the wind has started to whip up at Newcastle today and is almost fairly strong across the track, which could see the stands' side bias back in full effect.

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