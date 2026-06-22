Hunt Cup throws up York and Goodwood clues, a handicap loophole is exploited and a gap in the programme - what we learned at Royal Ascot

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After a superb week of action at Royal Ascot, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of 11 lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.

Hunt Cup eyecatchers to note

By Andrew Sheret

Last year's Royal Hunt Cup sixth Fox Legacy went on to land the following month's John Smith's Cup at York and history could be about to repeat courtesy of Erzindjan .