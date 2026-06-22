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What We Learned
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Hunt Cup throws up York and Goodwood clues, a handicap loophole is exploited and a gap in the programme - what we learned at Royal Ascot
Expert insight on the top-class action during the royal meeting
Rogue Diplomat winning the Hunt Cup, but Andrew Sheret says the eyecatchers are further backCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
After a superb week of action at Royal Ascot, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of 11 lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.
Hunt Cup eyecatchers to note
By Andrew Sheret
Last year's Royal Hunt Cup sixth Fox Legacy went on to land the following month's John Smith's Cup at York and history could be about to repeat courtesy of Erzindjan.
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more inWhat We Learned
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo