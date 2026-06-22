Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
What We Learned
premium

Hunt Cup throws up York and Goodwood clues, a handicap loophole is exploited and a gap in the programme - what we learned at Royal Ascot

Expert insight on the top-class action during the royal meeting

Rogue Diplomat wins the Royal Hunt Cup
Rogue Diplomat winning the Hunt Cup, but Andrew Sheret says the eyecatchers are further backCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After a superb week of action at Royal Ascot, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of 11 lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.

Hunt Cup eyecatchers to note

By Andrew Sheret

Last year's Royal Hunt Cup sixth Fox Legacy went on to land the following month's John Smith's Cup at York and history could be about to repeat courtesy of Erzindjan

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inWhat We Learned

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inWhat We Learned
more inWhat We Learned