'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot

Sun Goddess might justify the hype and the price, but she's taking so much out of the market in a 25-runner Albany that I take a view of the race offering value elsewhere about fillies with similar potential.

Layers have plenty running for them and I think a few should be shorter prices, including Silent Beauty , who has an outstanding pedigree - by Night Of Thunder out of the Group 1 Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander - and created a big impression at Yarmouth last month when looking very professional and stretching well clear inside the final furlong from Scommessa Sicura, who went on to be a good second at Newbury next time.

Light Of Dawn and Libertango are both big-money breeze-up buys who won well first time out, the former a half-sister to Bletchley, who was a short-head second in this in 2016. But perhaps more overpriced is Dark Issue, who defied market weakness to readily quicken clear in a Goodwood maiden that the Richard Hannon yard had won previously with the likes of Memory, who followed up in the Albany, and the top-class Sky Lantern. It certainly looks like a more open race than the market has it.