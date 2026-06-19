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OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot

The renowned punter takes a look at the meeting's penultimate day

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Punter and analyst

Sun Goddess might justify the hype and the price, but she's taking so much out of the market in a 25-runner Albany that I take a view of the race offering value elsewhere about fillies with similar potential.

Layers have plenty running for them and I think a few should be shorter prices, including Silent Beauty, who has an outstanding pedigree - by Night Of Thunder out of the Group 1 Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander - and created a big impression at Yarmouth last month when looking very professional and stretching well clear inside the final furlong from Scommessa Sicura, who went on to be a good second at Newbury next time. 

Light Of Dawn and Libertango are both big-money breeze-up buys who won well first time out, the former a half-sister to Bletchley, who was a short-head second in this in 2016. But perhaps more overpriced is Dark Issue, who defied market weakness to readily quicken clear in a Goodwood maiden that the Richard Hannon yard had won previously with the likes of Memory, who followed up in the Albany, and the top-class Sky Lantern. It certainly looks like a more open race than the market has it. 

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