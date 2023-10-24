Livescore Bet Free Bet
Livescore has been an ever-expanding sports media operation since it was founded 25 years ago, and may be best known for providing sports fans with instant score updates on its easy to use app.
However, they have branched into the world of sports betting with Livescore Bet, and the Racing Post explains everything that is important for you to know, from its new customer offers to in-play betting. We have you covered.
Livescore Bet does not have the most in-depth betting features compared to the top-tier bookmakers, but it offers competitive odds and a promising alternative way of sports betting.
- LiveScore Bet is part of the LiveScore Group family responsible for the LiveScore site that has become an essential aid for football fans for more than two decades.
- LiveScore Bet shares some of the strengths of its sister brand and you can learn more about their generous sign-up offer and open an account.
- An award-winning operator, LiveScore Bet is a fast-growing business that allows users to stream matches while betting.
- You can open an account and take advantage of their bet £10 and get £20 in free bets, although the information below will detail everything you need to know about the site, including its welcome offer.
How to claim your £20 in LiveScore Bet free bets
- LiveScore Bet have made it easy to sign up to their site and redeem your offer.
- Click on this link to get their £10 and get £20 in free bets.
- You can do that by signing up to the website by entering your email, a password and other information.
- Once that is set up, you can deposit £10 within 14 days
- Then place a bet of that value on a selection on any sport apart from virtual at minimum odds of 1-2
- Two free £10 bets will then be credit to your account once that original bet is settled within the same 14-day period
|
Welcome Offer:
|
Bet £10 and Get £20 in Free Bets
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£10
|
Maximum Stake:
|
£10
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
2nd January 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.4/5 See Review.
H2: Why bet with LiveScore Bet?
If you’ve secured your free bet bonuses you will find a range of sports to bet on and anyone familiar with the popular Livescore site will be greeted with a similarly slick website design that is easy to navigate and use.
Vibrant, the site has won numerous awards and won Gaming Awards’ Best Mobile Product of the Year 2024. Its detail is comprehensive, yet easy to use.
Not a giant of the gambling world yet, they offer specials and price boosts that rival their bigger competitors.
The ability to stream matches or races for a £1 bet is a major plus and a detailed list of what is available to view is handy, while the mobile app has strong user experience.
The welcome bonus is attractive, but existing customers can also take advantage of generous offers, including a free £10 accumulator bet each week.
To qualify for that, users must stake two £10-plus accumulator bets on at least four selections at minimum odds of 2-1.
A pop-up notification will alert users when their free bet is ready to use. Their best-odds-guaranteed stance is also a handsome quality, while the desktop site twins neatly with Livescore Bet’s mobile offerings on Android or IOS devices.
Best Sports Betting Features at LiveScore bet?
LiveScore Bet’s Squads feature is a unique offering to new and existing customers, giving them the chance to win prizes without placing a bet. Users are required to log in to their accounts every day from Monday to Friday when players will be revealed. Five players make up a team or squad and a random wheel spin on Friday will determine how much they earn should they score in selected matches.
How to use your LiveScore Bet sign up offer
- Your £10 bet does not need to win for you to receive LiveScore Bet’s generous welcome offer so here’s a guide how you can claim your bonus
- Sign up to the site by creating an account
- Deposit £10 within 14 days of joining
- Place a bet of that value or more on any sport excluding virtual at odds of 1-2 or bigger
- You will then be credited with two free £10 bets once your original bet has been settled
- That welcome offer will find its way right into your account
- Those free bet tokens need to be used within seven days of being credited to one’s account
Is LiveScore Bet safe to use
- Launched in 2020, LiveScore Bet is part of the LiveScore Group, which is overseen by chief executive officer Sam Sadi, who has 25 years of experience across betting brands and sports media
- The company is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission so punters can deal with it in good faith.
- All personal information is received using the latest 128-bit SSL (secure sockets layer) digital encryption to protect details.
- This is the same security used by leading online banks.
- In addition, account information is encrypted and stored on secure servers.
- This information cannot be accessed by unauthorised parties.
- Third-party fraud checking services are also used to ensure the protection of credit and debit card holders.
- All transactions are carefully screened to prevent fraudulent activity.
How to sign up for a LiveScore Bet betting account
- Signing up to LiveScore bet could not be simpler, and their sign-up offer includes £20 worth of free bets
- Click this link to sign up to LiveScore Bet’s free bet offer
- Enter details to sign up for an account
- Deposit money and start betting
- Once you have had your first £10 bet you will qualify for two free £10 bets
How to place a bet on LiveScore Bet
- Placing bets on LiveScore bet could not be simpler
- Your first deposit and bet, should it qualify, will land you two £10 free bets
- You can then navigate your way to the homepage, where you will find prices for a range of events
- They include the most popular betting sports such as horseracing and football
- But handball and cycling bets can be placed too
- When you have settled on a selection, click on its betting button
- Enter your stake and then sit back and enjoy the action
- Good luck
Bookmaker sign up offer: full terms and conditions
- Bet £10 Get £20 in free bets welcome offer
- You can take part in this welcome offer if you’re a new member of LiveScore Bet that’s registered from [16/04/2023] and a resident of and physically located in Great Britain. Please remember, you can’t participate in this welcome offer if you’re subject to any responsible gambling restriction that makes you unable to take part in this welcome offer.
- Within 14 days of signing up to LiveScore Bet, make a first deposit of at least £10 and next, place a qualifying bet, which is a cash bet of at least £10 in one go on any sportsbook market (excluding virtual sports) with minimum odds of 1-2 (decimal price 1.5) that settles within the same 14-day period. For your bet to be counted as a qualifying bet where you place: an accumulator or a multiple bet, each selection must also have odds greater than 1-100 (decimal price 1.01); an each-way bet, the total stake must be at least £20 with a minimum of £10 each-way.
- If you’re eligible to take part in this offer and place a qualifying bet, you’ll be awarded £20 in free bets, provided to you as two £10 free bet tokens, which you’ve got to accept within seven days of qualifying via a pop-up notification when logged into your account. We’ll credit the free bet token to your account shortly after. Remember to use your free bet tokens within seven days once you’ve accepted them or they will expire.
- You can only use the free bet tokens one at a time to place a single selection or accumulator bet on a sportsbook market (excluding virtual sports), of the same value as the free bet token, and with odds greater than 1-100. The Free Bet Token can’t be: used on each-way, multiples, forecasts or tricast bets, withdrawn as cash, used to claim a bonus, or used with any other free bet token or cash bet. The free bet token will not be returned as a stake on a winning bet. Check out LiveScore Bet’s bonus rules to find out more about using free bet tokens.
- Only your first qualifying bet will count towards this welcome offer. This welcome offer is only for new members of LiveScore Bet. You can only take part in a maximum of one of our offers that are restricted to new members. Any cancelled, voided, or cashed-out bets will not qualify for this welcome offer.
- If you opt to participate in this welcome offer, your participation in this welcome offer is subject to compliance with these welcome offer rules, the bonus rules and the LiveScore Bet terms and conditions at all times. If these welcome offer rules and the bonus rules are in conflict, these welcome offer rules shall take priority. This welcome offer can’t be used in conjunction with any other LiveScore Bet promotion or bonus offer.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
The free bet offer for LiveScore bet is a sign-up offer to bet £10 or more and qualify for two free £10 bets
Yes. LiveScore Bet is a new betting coming and just three years old, but it is part of the respected LiveScore family and is regulated by the Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom.