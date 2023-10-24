Betway Free Bets
Betway may be most famous for sponsoring Premier League contenders and recent European champions West Ham United, but it’s a bookie for all. In our Betway review, your reliable Racing Post team explains everything worth knowing about this sportsbook. We’ve covered you, from the welcome bonus free bets to the Betway withdrawal times. Anything worth knowing about Betway is right here on this page.
Betway isn’t the most famous online sports betting app, and it doesn’t have the same deep history as some of the other firms we’ve reviewed in the past. But it has promise, ambition, and a fresh take on customer satisfaction. Betway has one goal: to give all members a new and exciting way to gamble. Using bonuses, free bets, and promotions that make losing your stake challenging, Betway is winning new friends.
What awaits is the best, most honest, and reliable Betway reviews you’ll find online.
These are exciting times in the sporting world and, while there are many betting companies to choose from, now is the perfect time to start an account with Betway, which offers a £30 matched free bet if your first acca loses plus 50 free spins on their Big Bass Bonanza.
How to claim your £30 Betway matched free bet
|
Welcome Offer:
|
£30 matched free bet if your first acca loses plus 50 free spins
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£5
|
Maximum Stake:
|
£30
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
2nd January 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.4/5 See Review.
Why bet with Betway?
Horse race meetings across Britain and Ireland are easy to bet on through the site, which is clear to navigate and also offers markets on football, rugby and a host of other sports, plus politics, reality TV and awards.
Betway provides promotions and specials for its existing customers alongside generous pre-match and in-game odds, while there is a useful cash-out option which adjusts while the action is taking place, allowing you to cash out when the offer is highest should you choose.
You can place bets through their site or through the Betway mobile app, which is available on Android or iOS, and can track your bets through the live-streaming services.
You will also have access to their markets for esports and the Betway casino.
Best Sports Betting Features at Betway
Football fans can bet in over 100 pre-game markets, with either single bets or accumulators across different matches. Betway’s bet builder function allows customers to craft their own custom bets through the website or mobile app.
Bonuses and promotions, including cash prizes and free bets, are available for existing customers even after the welcome offer and Betway Boosts provide even more betting options at generous odds.
Markets for a range of other domestic and international sports are easily accessible from the website including esports, cricket, golf, tennis and the NFL, with Betway’s live streaming service allowing you to keep a close eye on how your bets perform.
Is Betway safe to use?
The online betting company was founded in 2006 and has gone from strength to strength under the ownership of holding company Super Group and its chairperson Eric Grubman.
Betway is licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and as a result maintains high standards in customer safety, privacy and transparency.
It was shortlisted for outstanding contribution to sports betting integrity at the 2022 Global Regulatory Awards and has won numerous esports operator of the year awards in recent years.
Here is how to sign up for a Betway account:
How to place a bet on Betway
- Once you have made your deposit, navigate to the market you wish to bet on
- Choose your preferred bet and add it to your betslip
- Enter the amount of money you wish to bet in the stake box
- Click on the Place bet box
Betway sign-up offer: full terms and conditions
- This offer is only valid to new customers who reside in the United Kingdom
- Min stake: £5
- Maximum matched free bet: £30
- Debit card deposits only (excluding Revolut, Infinite, Yorkshire Bank, Contis Financial Services, Dzing Finance LTD, BNEXT, PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK, Fidobank, Prepaid Financial Services, AB Citadele Bankas, Visa Sweden Association, 439627, First Ukrainian International Bank, Verse Payments Lithuania UAB, 465830, Payrnet). No other payment method will qualify
- Qualifying bets must have 3+ legs on any football or horse racing market
- Both pre-match and in-play bets qualify for this promotion
- The accumulator must have an overall odds of 3.00 (2/1) or higher
- Multiple bets on any other sport will not qualify
- No system bets (Lucky 31, Canadians, Accumulator-4 with 5 selections, etc)
- Bet builder bets will not qualify for this offer
- If one leg is void, then providing there is at least one losing leg, we will honour the free bet
- Bets involving cash-out will not qualify for this offer
- Real money bets only
- We will aim to credit your free bet within an hour of the bet settling
- The free bet will expire after 7 days upon being credited
Free spins terms
- Free Spins (worth £0.10 per spin) are awarded within an hour after settlement of qualifying acca bet
- Simply load the online slot Big Bass Bonanza
- The free spins will expire 7 days after the player is awarded them
- There are no wagering requirements on any free spins winnings and any winnings can therefore be withdrawn at the player’s discretion
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Yes. Betway was launched in 2006 and is a leading online gambling company licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.
No. The Betway £30 matched free bet if your first acca loses plus 50 free spins is only available to new customers.