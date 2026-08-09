Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark

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Il Est Francais has been moved to champion trainer Dan Skelton in a bid to reinvigorate one of the fading stars of jump racing.

Richard Kelvin Hughes, who owns the eight-year-old with his wife Lizzie, said the decision to switch from Tom George was an amicable one made in agreement with all parties as Il Est Francais was struggling to recapture the sparkling form that made him one of the most exciting novice chasers in Europe.

He said: “Tom has done a wonderful job with the horse, but we all jointly felt that it was the time for someone else to have a go with him.”

Il Est Francais started his career in France where he was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles for Tom George before going on to win the 2023 Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase in sensational style for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, as well as finishing second for the training duo in the 2024 King George VI Chase.

However, after Il Est Francais struggled with consistency during the 2024-25 season, Richard and Lizzie Kelvin Hughes bought out their French co-owners and moved him to Britain for the 2025-26 season to be overseen by Tom George.

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The plan failed to yield an upturn in fortune for Il Est Francais, who was pulled up in his three starts with his riders reporting the horse to have “stopped quickly” in two of the outings.

The Kelvin Hugheses have previously teamed up with Skelton to race Grade 1 winner My Drogo, and Richard Kelvin Hughes said: “We all know Il Est Francais has fragile lungs, and the Skeltons, with their contacts in showjumping and in the US, have lots of different ideas to try and make it work for him.

“They have a regime that’s worked already for half a dozen horses who are similar to him, and every trainer does things differently so we all think it’s worth a go.

Richard Kelvin-Hughes (right) alongside My Drogo Credit: Edward Whitaker

“Dan has a lot of strategies for everything he does and he has a few for him, too. What Il Est Francais needs is to get his appetite and love back for being a racehorse.”

Kelvin Hughes said the real test of whether Il Est Francais was back to himself would be if his jumping, which the owner described as “his real weapon”, returned to what it once was.

He added: “He’s still a young horse, a relatively lightly raced and exciting horse. However, we don’t have any targets for him set out, we just want to see him back loving what he’s doing.

“In showjumping, you’re able to drop horses in grade and build them up again as they regain their confidence. We could do something similar with him and see where we go from there. Ultimately, we want what’s best for him and will always have that at the front of our minds.”

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