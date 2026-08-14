Champion point-to-point and Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Maxine O'Sullivan retires from the saddle after winner

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Seven-time champion point-to-point rider and Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Maxine O'Sullivan retired on Thursday evening after winning on Dream On Baby at Tramore.

One of the top jockeys on the point-to-point circuit over the last 15 years, O'Sullivan was crowned leading lady rider in that sphere for the first time in 2010, sharing the title with Liz Lalor, before winning it outright four years later. She won it outright another three times, in 2019, 2021 and 2023, and shared the title again in 2020 and 2024.

As well as partnering 80 point-to-point winners, she enjoyed plenty of success on the track. Her first ride came on Miss Bolshevik, trained by her father Eugene, in July 2008, while she went on to notch 42 winners over jumps and seven on the Flat.

Her first winner came at Downpatrick in June 2013 on the Ian Ferguson-trained Rathvinden, who turned out to be one of the best she rode – he went on to become a multiple Graded and Cheltenham Festival winner, and also finished third in the Grand National in 2019.

O'Sullivan's father provided her with 15 of her winners including the rider's most memorable success in 2020, when It Came To Pass bolted up by ten lengths in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, springing a 66-1 shock.

It Came To Pass and Maxine O'Sullivan jump the last in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Hunters' Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In light of the success, they were honoured with the National Hunt achievement gong later that year at the Horse Racing Ireland awards.

Her final success came on 7-4 shot Dream On Baby, trained by her partner Emmet Mullins, in the closing 2m maiden at Tramore and it capped off a special day for the O'Sullivan family as her cousin Alan continued his excellent start in the professional ranks with a double on the card.

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