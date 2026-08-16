Mags and Danny Mullins combine to land feature at Tramore as A Snow White Park blows field apart

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Mags Mullins saddled her second winner of the Tramore August festival when her son Danny gave A Snow White Park an enterprising ride to assert dominance in the feature 2m6f handicap chase.

The five-year-old landed a conditions hurdle at odds of 66-1 on her debut under rules last year and has been threatening to add a chase victory to her CV with runner-up finishes over this course-and-distance in May and at Wexford last month.

With a circuit to go, Mullins seemed to have the race blown open as he was travelling with ease over ten lengths clear on A Snow White Park and he arrived at the final two fences with an unassailable lead.

There was a slight moment of concern as his mount ran down the final fence but she got to the other side to register a ten-length victory, justifying 9-2 co-favouritism. It continued a good run for the stable having saddled a winner and a second at this venue earlier in the week.

"She loves that ground and she gallops and stays," the trainer told Racing TV. "She's not a big mare and it's a lovely sized-fence for her. I turned around at the last and said, 'Tell me when she's over!'"

Treble for Closutton

Willie Mullins enjoyed a treble on the card with three favourites under three different jockeys, bringing his Tramore tally to seven for the week.

Brian Hayes guided 5-6 chance Lady Lena to victory in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle before JJ Slevin led home a 1-2-3 for the stable in the 2m6f beginners chase as 13-8 hope La Note Verte beat stablemate Future Prospect by six lengths.

Patrick Mullins completed the combination on board 4-5 market leader Village Dream who landed the bumper by three and a half lengths.

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