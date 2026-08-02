A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week

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Five glorious days at Goodwood are over, Galway is entering its final act and there have been plenty of stories to tell at the two summer festivals.

But there have been plenty of significant tales developing away from those tracks too. We round up the best of the news you might have missed.

There have been plenty of favourites going in at Goodwood and Galway but there was a particularly painful one for the selection of on-course bookmakers who turned up at Wolverhampton on Thursday night.

An estimated £50,000 was taken out of the ring when the Jennie Candlish-trained Iconic Times obliged as the 2-1 favourite in division one of the 7f handicap.

Bookie Barry Pinnington was among those to speak to the Racing Post about the gamble, which appeared to largely leave out off-course firms, and said: "I spoke to the guy [punter] and said I hadn't seen you before and he said he'd just started gambling, and I just laughed as he had his carrier bag and was on the phone. They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on, defeat was out of the question."

Read the full story here .

Harry Redknapp is not a brand new owner to Dan Skelton's yard but has teamed up with Susan and Graham Carsberg, Anthony Wilding and Paul Morrall to own £360,000 recruit Kaiser Ball with the champion trainer.

Harry Redknapp and Dan Skelton have one to look forward to Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

The King George VI Chase-winning owner cannot wait for the core jump season to return, while Skelton, who has been flying along in the summer section of the jump calendar, is looking forward to unleashing the "exciting" six-year-old.

Read the full story here .

Racing's delicate finances are set for a £4 million a year hit after Betfred announced it was closing 132 betting shops, with increases in taxation and economic uncertainty cited as the main reasons.

Betfred founder Fred Done said that closing shops felt like "killing your own babies" and that he was "so sorry" to have to cut the company's workforce, with 600 jobs expected to be lost.

Read the full story here .

Fred Done: devastated after announcement of closure of 132 Betfred shops Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Burke and Scott among those hit by disciplinary measures

There were plenty of fines and suspensions being handed around at Goodwood and Galway, including a €3,000 fine for Danny Mullins , but that theme was not restricted just to those meetings.

Karl Burke was fined £4,500 at an independent judicial hearing on Monday, with Arbitration disqualified from a race at Musselburgh last year after testing positive for the prohibited substance dantrolene.

Rowan Scott was on the scoresheet at Goodwood but will soon be on the sidelines after the jockey, who is retained by Amo Racing, was hit with a 40-day suspension after a fourth breach of the whip rules in six months.

He was not the only rider sanctioned under fast-track procedures, with Kieren Fox and Rhys Elliott hit with suspensions of 32 days and 30 days respectively. All three riders had nine days of their suspensions deferred for six months or 200 rides.

Read more on the Burke hearing here , and on the totting-up jockey suspensions here .

The Racecourse Association (RCA) revealed the key recommendations from its recent governance review on Saturday morning, but it was met with a terse response from the Jockey Club amid growing speculation it will join Ascot in leaving the organisation.

The Jockey Club described the RCA's statement as "tone deaf", adding it would provide its own update at an "appropriate time", though other major tracks who had demanded change in the wake of Lord Allen's departure as BHA chair appeared more receptive to the announcement.

Read the full story here .

Jim Crowley receives a guard of honour from his weighing room colleagues at Goodwood after announcing his retirement Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

One of the weighing room's leading figures announced his retirement on Saturday following a brilliant career that included some significant days over jumps and on the Flat.

The champion Flat jockey in 2016 had a shocking fall 11 months ago in which he sustained severe pelvic and leg fractures. He had attempted to return to the saddle, but after a great deal of thought he made "the hardest decision of my life" in calling time on that race-riding chapter.

Crowley revealed plans to start training this winter, while there have been plenty of tributes pouring in from the great and good of British racing.

Read the full story here .

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'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'

Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?

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